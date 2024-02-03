The Cavs could use both of their star bigs against Victor Wembanyama.

For the first time in forever, the Cleveland Cavaliers were fully healthy and playing their preferred starting five of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. While it was only the 12th time the unit had shared the floor together, it didn't continue after Cleveland's 128-121 win over Detroit.

Granted, most of that involved monitoring and managing Mobley's recovery after knee surgery. But after Jarrett Allen suffered a gnarly ankle sprain against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, the future of the preferred starting lineup playing together any time soon is somewhat murky.

Jarrett Allen's ankle injury is latest blow to Cavs' vaunted starting lineup

Heading into their road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Allen is listed as questionable and will likely be a game-time decision for the Cavs. Thankfully, Allen was spotted participating during Cleveland's morning shootaround at Frost Bank Center. But it depends on how Allen and his ankle feel leading up to tip-off against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. If Allen cannot go, look for Dean Wade to join the starting lineup and Mobley to slide over to the starting center position.

If Allen can go, it'll be the 13th time this season the Cavs can roll with their ideal starting lineup. Garland (jaw) and Mobley (knee) are available for Cleveland while Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus remain upright and steady. While it would be a shame not to have Allen out there alongside the rest of the available Cavs, thankfully, the team has a relatively clean bill of health, with Ty Jerome (ankle) being the only player sidelined for medical reasons. Otherwise, the only other players unavailable for Cleveland are Emoni Bates (G League assignment), Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) and Tristan Thompson (suspension).

On San Antonio's side of things, meanwhile, the Spurs will be without several key players after falling to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in buzzer-beating fashion on Friday. Heading into this second game of a back-to-back against the Cavs, San Antonio will be without Charles Bassey (ACL), Sidy Cissoko (G League assignment), Mamadi Diakite (G League assignment) and David Duke Jr. (G Leauge assignment). Dominick Barlow (G League assignment), Zach Collins (ankle and Keldon Johnson (elbow laceration) will be game-time decisions.

While Barlow and Collins were available against New Orleans, despite dealing with the same uncertainty, only Collins played in the Spurs' close loss to the Pelicans. Collins chipped in nine points, two rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes of action. If he's available for San Antonio against the Cavs, he will give the Spurs another wrinkle to throw at Cleveland's bench unit.

Johnson, meanwhile, has missed two games in a row for the Spurs, and it will be a challenge for Cleveland to contain him on the perimeter whenever Johnson is paired with Devin Vassell. Look for Isaac Okoro to draw the assignment of defending either of San Antonio's swingmen when Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff mixes his starters with his bench players. But until that happens, it'll be on the shoulders of Mitchell and Strus to contain Johnson and Vassell, hopefully keeping things from getting out of hand early in the game.

Either way, Cleveland should be able to pull out a win over a bad San Antonio squad, even if Garland and Mobley are held back by the ongoing minutes restriction they've been dealing with. It should be a fun Texas tussle between two young squads and an interesting test for the Cavs' frontcourt when dealing with the alien-like abilities of Wembanyama.