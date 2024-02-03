On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans garnered a nail-biting win over the San Antonio Spurs, 114-113. Behind Zion Williamson's clutch heroics, the Pelicans managed to take their second win in a row.

Williamson was able to seal the game by hitting an off-balance layup with 3.8 left in regulation. It all started with 12 seconds remaining on the clock. The Spurs were clinging on to a one-point lead, 113-112. Tre Jones tried attacking the rim in traffic to extend the cushion for San Antonio but to no avail. As Brandon Ingram successfully blocked a follow-up attempt, the ball somehow ended up in Jose Alvarado's hands. Pushing the pace, Alvarado was able to find a streaking Zion Williamson, who laid the ball in while contested by three defenders, one of whom was a trailing Victor Wembanyama. (via ClutchPoints)

Devin Vassell had a chance to respond for San Antonio but missed the potential game-winning three-pointer.

Of course, Pelicans fans were thrilled at how Williamson was able to convert his difficult layup while being smothered by Spurs players.

 

 

One user even referenced Marvel's Avengers with a GIF of Zion holding the Infinity Gauntlet.

 

RECOMMENDED
Pelicans' David Griffin and Lakers' LeBron James
Pelicans mulling possibilities with Lakers' 2024 draft pick at NBA trade deadline

Chris Dodson ·

Pelicans' Zion Williamson “VS” Spurs Victor Wembanyama with “ROUND 2?” across the top
Pelicans ready for physical battle with Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Chris Dodson ·

Mikal Bridges in a Nets uniform, with the Pacers, Rockets, Knicks, and Pelicans logos around him
Mikal Bridges best trade destinations if Nets blow it up before deadline

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Williamson's game-winning layup caps off his big scoring night. The bulky forward tallied 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting in 36 minutes of play. Additionally, he also hauled down eight rebounds and had a plus/minus rating of +15 during the outing.

CJ McCollum added 21 points while Brandon Ingram followed with 19.

New Orleans is currently seventh in the Western Conference, holding a 28-21 record. They'll look to continue their momentum as they play the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

 

 