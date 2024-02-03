Zion Williamson makes a clutch layup over three San Antonio Spurs defenders

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans garnered a nail-biting win over the San Antonio Spurs, 114-113. Behind Zion Williamson's clutch heroics, the Pelicans managed to take their second win in a row.

Williamson was able to seal the game by hitting an off-balance layup with 3.8 left in regulation. It all started with 12 seconds remaining on the clock. The Spurs were clinging on to a one-point lead, 113-112. Tre Jones tried attacking the rim in traffic to extend the cushion for San Antonio but to no avail. As Brandon Ingram successfully blocked a follow-up attempt, the ball somehow ended up in Jose Alvarado's hands. Pushing the pace, Alvarado was able to find a streaking Zion Williamson, who laid the ball in while contested by three defenders, one of whom was a trailing Victor Wembanyama. (via ClutchPoints)

Devin Vassell had a chance to respond for San Antonio but missed the potential game-winning three-pointer.

ZION WILLIAMSON WITH A CLUTCH BUCKET 🤯pic.twitter.com/cF7wVNl0GT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2024

Of course, Pelicans fans were thrilled at how Williamson was able to convert his difficult layup while being smothered by Spurs players.

Put that whole finish for New Orleans he’s the star he’s the best on the team he deserves this moment!!! — KOFI (@IMKOFI_) February 3, 2024

THAT IS A MF SUPERSTAR FINISH!! Holy smokes https://t.co/38x2ns3mSM — Dave 🏆 (@TheDaveRainey) February 3, 2024

One user even referenced Marvel's Avengers with a GIF of Zion holding the Infinity Gauntlet.

Williamson's game-winning layup caps off his big scoring night. The bulky forward tallied 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting in 36 minutes of play. Additionally, he also hauled down eight rebounds and had a plus/minus rating of +15 during the outing.

CJ McCollum added 21 points while Brandon Ingram followed with 19.

New Orleans is currently seventh in the Western Conference, holding a 28-21 record. They'll look to continue their momentum as they play the Toronto Raptors on Monday.