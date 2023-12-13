Victor Wembanyama reacts to LeBron James' "alien" take.

San Antonio Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama does not have a problem with LeBron James calling him an “alien.” In fact, Wembanyama said he prefers the “alien” title as compared to being called a “unicorn.”

“I hated when people would call me a unicorn,” Wembanyama said. “I'd much rather be called an alien… Unicorn isn't really original.”

Wembanyama has a lot of respect for LeBron, even referring to the Los Angeles Lakers star as an “icon” prior to their head-to-head clash on Wednesday night. It will be intriguing to see Victor Wembanyama, who's just 19-years old, battle 38-year-old LeBron James. It is a matchup of a player who's been the face of the NBA for years against a rookie who represents the future of the league.

The Spurs have struggled mightily in 2023-24, but Wembanyama has been a bright spot for San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama's 2023-24 performance

The Spurs phenom is averaging 18.8 points per game on 43.1 percent field goal shooting. He's also recording 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest.

It is clear that Wembanyama has not reached his full potential, yet, he's still performing at a high level. One can only imagine how well Wembanyama will begin to play within the next few seasons.

The Spurs, despite their abysmal win-loss record so far this year (3-19), have hope for the future with Wembanyama on the roster. They could build a playoff contending team fairly soon as Wembanyama leads the way.

For now, Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio will focus on their Wednesday night clash against LeBron James and Los Angeles. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST.