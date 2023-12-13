In just his fifth season, Cavs guard Darius Garland is climbing up Cleveland's all-time made 3-pointers list.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland made four 3-pointers in the Cavs' 120-113 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Garland's four 3-pointers gave him 586 for his career, moving him past J.R. Smith for the sixth-most in Cavs history.

While Garland had 26 in the loss, the Cavs went scoreless for nearly three minutes down the stretch against the Celtics.

The two teams play again Thursday in Boston.

Garland has quickly climbed up the Cavs' all-time made 3-pointers leaderboard. In just five seasons, Garland ranks ahead of Cleveland greats such as Danny Ferry and Wesley Person.

Up next for the Cleveland guard, Garland trails Cedi Osman in fifth place by 42 made 3-pointers. After that, Kyrie Irving sits in fourth place with 723 made 3-pointers. Mark Price lands in third place with 802, while the dynamic duo of Kevin Love and LeBron James sit second and first in Cavs history with 1,096 and 1,251 3-pointers, respectively.

Garland has dealt with a neck strain over recent weeks, but it hasn't hampered his ability to make shots from all over the court. The Cavs guard is averaging 20.5 points and six assists on the season so far.

The Cavs are hovering around .500 at 13-11 after dealing with injuries and difficulty closing out games in the fourth quarter. Cleveland had hopes of making a deep playoff run this season but injuries and consistency issues have made that goal a little less realistic unless the team can put it together later in the season.

