Save Tsushima once more, this time on PC. Days after rumors of a PC release arose, it has been finally confirmed to be real. Here are the details for Ghost of Tsushima's PC release, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.
Ghost of Tsushima PC Release Date: May 16, 2024
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut – Features Trailer | PC Games
Ghost of Tsushima on PC has a release date of May 16, 2024. Preorders for the game are already available on Steam. Those who preorder the game will receive the following items earlier in the game:
- New Game+ Horse Travel Companion
- Traveler's Attire
- Broken Armour dyes from Baku's shop
Additionally, players can also link their Steam account with their PlayStation Network account to get the following unlocks early:
- Archery Master's Attire
- Charm of Canine Recruitment
Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay
Ghost of Tsushima – E3 2018 Gameplay Debut | PS4
Ghost of Tsushima is a third-person action-adventure game with open-world elements. Players take control of a single character and must travel the land to accomplish various tasks. The game has a main story, as well as various side missions that expand on the game's world and characters.
As an action-adventure game, players will control their characters in real-time. Armed primarily with a katana, players must engage in melee combat with enemy combatants. While in combat, players can freely switch between four stances, each of which is strong against a particular enemy type. The Water stance, for example, is strong against shielded enemies. While fighting, players will have access to smaller equipment like smoke bombs and kunai that they can use to gain an advantage on the battlefield.
Players will also have access to ranged weaponry, such as two versions of the bow, as well as a blowdart. These allow the player to take care of enemies from afar, whittling down their numbers to make it easier when fighting them in close combat.
Of course, frontal combat is not the only way to go about this game. Players can also choose to play stealthily, allowing them to take out most opponents in a single attack. Players can use their bows to quietly neutralize enemies, hide in tall grass to assassinate enemies that pass by, or even use explosive barrels and fire to take care of multiple enemies at once. Players are free to choose between the two approaches when deciding how to tackle missions.
Throughout the game, players will unlock different armors, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Some armor, for example, gives the player more HP, while also allowing them to regain them upon taking down an enemy. Others improve the player's ability to stealthily move around. Players can freely change their armor, even while in combat, so changing to the right armor at the right time could mean the difference between life or death.
Ghost of Tsushima Story
Ghost of Tsushima – Story Trailer | PS4
Ghost of Tsushima follows the story of Jin Sakai, the sole survivor of the Sakai Clan following the deadly confrontation with the Mongol invasion. Following this, Jin makes it his mission to free Tsushima from the grasp of the Mongol fleet and inspire others to fight back with him. Throughout this fight, Jin starts using techniques that are against the Samurai code. This puts him at odds with both himself and the other Samurais. Jin must come to terms with this, and save Tsushima by any means necessary.
