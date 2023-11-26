Darius Garland fell to injury early in the Cavs-Lakers game and his situation isn't looking great for Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be without Darius Garland for a bit of time, as the star point guard fell to injury early on in the Saturday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers. It's not clear how long he'll be out, but he's likely not returning for the Cavs.

Almost immediately after suffering the injury, Garland was taken to the locker room. However, he did return to the bench, per team reporter, Chris Fedor. The Cavs' star point guard was listed as doubtful to return.

“Cavs Darius Garland is DOUBTFUL to return with a neck strain.”

A neck strain isn't the worst news. It's at least an injury that Darius Garland can bounce back from sooner, rather than later. But that also depends on the severity of the injury as well. Either way, the Cavs will keep a watchful eye on their star point guard and determine when he can return to action.

In the 14 minutes Darius Garland played, the star point guard accumulated six points, three assists, and one rebound. He seemed to be on his way to another big performance before the neck injury. On the season, he's been averaging 20.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

The Cavs will likely look to Max Strus and Isaac Okoro to step up if Garland misses some time. Regardless, Cleveland will look for Donovan Mitchell to carry the workload in the backcourt and serve as the main facilitator for the team. With that said, keep an eye out for more injury updates on Darius Garland in the coming days.