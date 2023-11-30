Lionel Messi rejected an offer to appear on CBS Sports' Champions League broadcast due to Jamie Carragher's presence.

Daily Mail reveals that CBS had extended an official invitation to Messi, but the Argentine superstar had informed them that he would not participate in any television shows featuring Carragher. This is no surprise, given that Messi reportedly sent Carragher a private message on Instagram last year calling him a “donkey” after the pundit criticized his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The incident occurred during a discussion on the age-old Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Carragher argues that while the Portuguese is the greatest goalscorer of all time, Messi is the greatest overall player. Despite his admiration for Messi's talent, Carragher believes Messi's decision to refuse the CBS invitation is simply a “claim to fame.”

“I had a little pop at [Cristiano] Ronaldo earlier in the season, didn't think it was a great signing for [Manchester] United, then I said the example of Messi, I didn't think Messi's a great signing for PSG,” Carragher said in January 2022.

“I think it's a bit of a claim to fame for him, really,” he added. “I'm not sure what he's got to be upset about. I've actually said that he's the greatest player of all time. He's not coming to the show because of me. I'm not that bothered.”

Messi's decision to snub CBS is a significant blow to the network, which was hoping to capitalize on the Argentine's star power to attract viewers to its Champions League coverage. However, it is understandable that Messi would prefer to avoid any unnecessary confrontations with Carragher, given their history.

What does this mean for CBS?

CBS must now find a replacement for Messi on its Champions League broadcast. While there is no shortage of talented soccer analysts, none can match Messi's global appeal. As a result, CBS may see a decline in viewership for its Champions League coverage.

In addition, this incident could damage CBS's reputation in the soccer world. Some fans may perceive CBS as being biased against Messi, which could make it more difficult for the network to attract soccer stars to its shows in the future.

Overall, this is a negative development for CBS. The network has lost out on a valuable opportunity to promote its Champions League coverage, damaging its reputation in the soccer world.