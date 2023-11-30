Jamie Carragher left no room for debate as he declared Lionel Messi's supremacy over Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate

In a heated debate on CBS Sports, former Liverpool defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher left no room for debate as he declared Lionel Messi‘s supremacy over Cristiano Ronaldo, asserting that the Al-Nassr star is “nowhere near” Messi's level, reported by GOAL. Carragher, known for his outspoken views, emphatically stated, “It was never a debate. Ronaldo's nowhere near the level of Messi.”

Engaging in a lively discussion with fellow CBS Sports pundit Charlie Davis, Carragher underscored Messi's unrivaled status, proclaiming him “the greatest player of all time.” While acknowledging Ronaldo's extraordinary goal-scoring prowess, Carragher made a clear distinction, asserting that Messi's brilliance extended beyond scoring goals to encompass an overall mastery of the game.

The Messi-Ronaldo debate has been a perennial topic, with fans and pundits offering diverse perspectives on who holds the title of the greatest player. Messi's monumental achievement in leading Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup further fueled the discourse, solidifying his standing in the eyes of many.

Since joining Inter Miami in July, Messi has continued to showcase his footballing prowess, elevating the demand for tickets to witness his performances to unprecedented levels. Carragher's unambiguous stance adds to the ongoing narrative, emphasizing Messi's enduring impact on the sport.

As the debate persists, Lionel Messi remains focused on upcoming challenges, including securing Argentina's qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Despite approaching 40, Messi's commitment and skill have earned the endorsement of Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, who deems him “unstoppable” and envisions his participation in the North American tournament.