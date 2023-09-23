Jamie Carragher, the outspoken football pundit, recently revealed that he received a direct message from Lionel Messi that the Argentine superstar called him a ‘donkey.' This surprising exchange occurred in the midst of criticism surrounding Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) performance in the Champions League.

Now playing for Inter Miami in the MLS, Messi allegedly took to Instagram to share his thoughts with Carragher after PSG's recent Champions League struggles. Initially puzzled by the message, Carragher disclosed the incident during a CBS Sports interview. He mentioned that the message from Messi included the word ‘burro,' which he did not initially understand. With a translation assist from presenter Kate Abdo, Carragher learned that ‘burro' translates to ‘donkey' in Spanish.

While Messi's choice of words may have taken Carragher aback, it's unlikely that the football icon was significantly affected by the pundit's opinions. Messi's move to Inter Miami marked the end of his two-year stint with PSG, and he is now focused on his new adventure in Major League Soccer.

Messi's Inter Miami team is gearing up to face Orlando City in their upcoming MLS match. However, his participation may be uncertain following his withdrawal from their last game against Toronto FC. As Messi continues his journey in the United States, fans will eagerly watch how he adapts to a new football landscape after his illustrious European career. The unexpected exchange between Messi and Carragher highlights the passion and intensity that football fans and personalities bring to the sport, even in social media and direct messages.