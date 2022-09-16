Well, this was certainly not the start the Dallas Cowboys wanted for their season. Their Week 1 was the stuff of nightmares: a 19 – 3 loss AND a serious injury to Dak Prescott. Now, their season hangs in the balance, as the offense led by CeeDee Lamb will try to play without their quarterback for at least a month or so.

One of the players that is expected to step up for the team is CeeDee Lamb. With the departure of Amari Cooper and the absence of Michael Gallup, Lamb is expected to be the top receiver of the Cowboys in the interim. So far… that hasn’t worked yet. Lamb only had two receptions for just 29 yards in Week 1. The WR’s poor performance led to him being called out by the front office, including owner Jerry Jones. (via Jon Machota)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked on @1053thefan about WR CeeDee Lamb: "You got to play through being covered. You got to catch balls covered. You say, 'Well, that's a trite things to say,' but you can't just because they doubled you up, not make some plays." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 16, 2022

Being the lead wide receiver of a good team is a tough task for any player. In Week 1, Lamb learned that the hard way, as the Cowboys WR was tightly covered by the team. Against a stout Buccaneers defense, the Dallas offense sputtered, only mustering a single field goal in the first half.

With Michael Gallup still recovering from an ACL tear, Lamb needs to learn the ropes of being the WR1 fast. It’s not going to be easy, especially with the Cowboys against a surprisingly stout Bengals defense in Week 2. Buckle up, folks, this is will be a rough ride.