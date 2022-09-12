Stephen Jones confusingly puts the blame on CeeDee Lamb after Dak Prescott injury in Cowboys Week 1 loss

The Dallas Cowboys scored all of 3 points in their disappointing Week 1 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse, Dak Prescott suffered an injury and is expected to miss up to two months. Cowboys executive Vice President Stephen Jones placed some of the blame on CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys receiving unit following the loss, per Michael Gehlken.

“We’ve certainly got to step up and do better. …We’ve got to be better there (at wide receiver). CeeDee has got to improve and work his way into being the No. 1 receiver. We think we can.”

Jones is likely not attempting to criticize CeeDee Lamb. This is probably his way of issuing the wide receiver a challenge. The truth is that the Cowboys’ wide receivers are going to need to step up amid the Dak Prescott injury. Dallas has Super Bowl aspirations this season. They can not allow those aspirations to fade as a result of the Prescott injury.

CeeDee Lamb recorded just 2 catches on 11 targets in the game. He tallied a total of 29 yards. Dalton Shultz led Dallas’ receivers in catches with 7.

But the Cowboys believe Lamb has the potential to become a superstar. They want to see more from him moving forward. It should be noted that a number of his targets were out of reach on Sunday. Additionally, the Buccaneers defense was focused on containing him and him alone.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how CeeDee Lamb responds to Stephen Jones’ comments.