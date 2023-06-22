The Boston Celtics shocked the NBA world on Wednesday night by trading their leader Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porziņģis. And while it's a big deal that Boston swapped its longest-tenured player, it's also worth noting the draft haul the C's got in the exchange.

Following the three-team trade, the Celtics got a 2024 first-round pick and jumped up to the first round this year with the No. 25 pick from the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston no longer has its second-round pick, yet it has a chance to get a high-caliber player who could alleviate the loss of Smart.

While another move involving the pick isn't out of the question, here are three players the Celtics could target in the 2023 NBA Draft if they keep the No. 25 pick.

3. Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA senior

The Celtics are probably not done adjusting their roster, so that means forward Grant Williams might be on his way out once he becomes a restricted free agent.

To replace him, the C's could take a flier on former UCLA Bruin Jaime Jaquez Jr. The 22-year-old is experienced and helped lead a successful UCLA team for four seasons. At 6-foot-7, he's a little bit taller than Williams and arguably a better rebounder, as he recorded 8.2 boards per game this season.

Replacement possibilities aside, Jaquez is a solid player on his own. He averaged 17.8 points per game his senior year and has plenty of defensive upside. His 3-ball could use some work, but as we've seen with other guys around the league, that can be developed over time.

NEWS: UCLA wing Jaime Jaquez Jr. has received a green room invite to attend the NBA Draft with his family, a source told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Rmq5vZhu0A — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 20, 2023

Where he'll fall exactly has been debatable, yet there's a fair chance he's available late in the first round. If he is, the C's could bring a well-rounded SoCal lifer to Beantown.

2. Colby Jones, Xavier junior

Prior to the Smart trade, the C's had a plethora of guards. In the aftermath, they're down Smart and held on to 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who's apparently more injured than many thought.

“Brogdon has a health issue, a health issue that as I understand, is so significant, that not only can the Celtics not do this trade, there's probably no Malcolm Brogdon trade that they can do in the short term.” – Brian Windhorst (Via @GetUpESPN / h/t B/R) pic.twitter.com/z57QXV7lrD — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 22, 2023

The Celtics might have fractured their relationship with Brogdon anyways after the failed three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, so he might be out of town too. And speaking of complicated relationships, point guard Payton Pritchard previously expressed interest in leaving Beantown. Whether he's in or out, Boston could use another guard to relieve some of the ball-handling responsibilities from Derrick White.

Xavier junior Colby Jones is a talented two-way player who can dribble and hit from deep as well. He averaged 15 points per game in his final season for the Musketeers and connected on 37.8% of his triples. He's not a bad playmaker either, as he put up 4.4 assists per outing last season without creating a ton of turnovers.

One worry is that he shot 65.3% from the line in his junior year, but at least free-throw struggles are fixable (see Robert Williams III). Overall, Jones could join Boston's guard crew in case Smart isn't the only one traded in the coming weeks.

1. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette junior

Speaking of Big East juniors, Olivier-Maxence Prosper is another late first-round guy that the Celtics could try out.

The 6-foot-8 forward transferred to Marquette after his freshman year and became an integral part of the Golden Eagles in his junior season. He averaged 12.5 points per game on 51.2% shooting from the field and has loads of athleticism.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper was somebody I was sleeping on. 6'8 230, 7'1 wingspan, athletic. Great defender, can guard multiple positions (potentially 1-5). Shot 34% from 3 and finishes well. One of those guys contenders take in the 20s pic.twitter.com/9VW42vNQKh — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) June 19, 2023

Making up for Smart's defensive abilities will be difficult yet Prosper has a similar tenacity to him that the C's might like. In fact, he already worked out with Boston on Wednesday and enjoyed his time, per NBA insider Sean Deveney.

His 3-point shot is lacking, as the Montreal native never shot better than 34% from deep. Perhaps that can change with some work, but the C's don't really need another big man who can shoot. They already have Porziņģis, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams (maybe), and others putting up plenty of triples, so they probably don't need many more attempts. Instead, Prosper can work the interior and score comfortably in the paint.

No matter which direction the Celtics go, they have solid options in the first round. There might not be many potential stars lurking, but maybe they can find the perfect addition to an already talented roster.