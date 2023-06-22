Marcus Smart is the longest-tenured player for the Boston Celtics. His departure through the Kristaps Porzingis trade drew mixed reactions. He saw the era of Rajon Rondo, Jonas Jerebko, and the rise of Jayson Tatum. Understandably, fans of the Celtics are hurt while others posit that this is one of the best moves in NBA History orchestrated by Brad Stevens.

The Boston Celtics sent Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies. Brad Stevens gets the 2023 25th overall pick and a 2024 first-round pick. They also fleeced the Washington Wizards by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis. Despite a lot of movement for the team, Celtics fans could not help but be sad about Marcus Smart's departure.

A fan has said that they are broken because of the recent trade by Brad Stevens.

Marcus Smart is actually gone man. I’m legit broken pic.twitter.com/bwKffP1FCV — I 😵‍💫‼️ (@Ibra_Goat) June 22, 2023

Another person from the Celtics faithful alluded to the famous line that Marcus Smart made. This started the Love and Trust era for the Boston Celtics.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2022) 3× NBA All-Defensive First Team (2019, 2020, 2022) 3× NBA Hustle Award (2019, 2022, 2023) LOVE AND TRUST FOREVER 💚 Marcus Smart Will Forever Be a Celtic pic.twitter.com/ewINPlCzx5 — Cash ☘️ (@CashueTM) June 22, 2023

Some fans even called for a personal break after hearing the news.

i need a full week of recovery https://t.co/PGnXtZhMlq — ☘️ᴄᴇʟᴛɪᴄꜱ ᴍᴀɴɪʟᴀ🇵🇭 (@CelticsMNL) June 22, 2023

The architect behind this movement, Brad Stevens, even got his share of the praise.

Brad Stevens got the Celtics Porzingis and two first round picks for Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/FJADajHkyS — Colb (@___Colb___) June 22, 2023

Throughout his tenure with the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart was the living soul of the team who gave them the hustle and grit they needed. He also left the team as a consistent All-NBA Defensive Team selection. The former Defensive Player of the Year will surely be missed in TD Garden.

The bright side is that Celtics fans can look forward to a new trio of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis. Brad Stevens may not be done yet as the off-season had just started.