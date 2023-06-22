Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was set to be a Los Angeles Clipper Wednesday night. And then, he wasn't.

The Celtics, Clippers and Washington Wizards were reportedly in discussion of a deal that would send then-Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics, Brogdon to the Clippers and Los Angeles wings Marcus Morris and Amir Coffey and the No. 30 overall pick to the Wizards.

However, talks fell apart, and a new three-team trade was completed that sent Porzingis, the No. 25 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft and a top-four protected first-round pick next season to the Celtics. The Wizards received Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and Tyus Jones, and Marcus Smart was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein said late Wednesday talks of the first trade fell through due to the Clippers' concern about Brogdon's forearm injury he suffered in the playoffs.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst provided a concerning update on Brogdon Thursday morning on “Get Up.”

“A health issue, that I understand, is so significant that not only can the Celtics not do this trade, there's probably no Malcolm Brogdon trade they can do in the short-term,” Windhorst said.

Brogdon, who is 30 years old, can provide value for competing teams when healthy. Last season, he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

He suffered his forearm injury in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Miami Heat. He played the rest of the series with a sleeve on his arm.

Malcolm Brogdon averaged 14.9 points on 45 percent shooting (42.3 percent from 3-point range), 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists through the first 15 games of the postseason. He went scoreless in Games 4, 5 and 7.