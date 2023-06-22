On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics made the bold and splashy decision to strike a multi-team trade involving the Washington Wizards that sent former All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis to eastern Massachusetts. Though the process proved quite complex, with some original teams involved backing out, ultimately a deal was made and the Shamrocks have found a reinforcement to add to their shallow frontcourt depth for the 2023-24 campaign.

Obviously, the main aspect of this trade that has drawn the most attention is Boston's acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, which, as a whole, should be viewed as a positive for the club. However, with the transaction, there are a few players on the roster that one could argue have been impacted in a rather significant way.

With this in mind, here are three Celtics that have been most impacted by the league's most recent blockbuster.

Boston Celtics player No. 3) Payton Pritchard

The Boston Celtics may have managed to upgrade their frontcourt firepower with the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, but some would argue it cost them a pretty penny, as they were forced to ship out their heart and soul for the better part of the past decade in Marcus Smart.

Though the sting of such a loss may linger for some time amongst the fanbase, his departure could, in theory, prove to be somewhat of a blessing for fourth-year guard Payton Pritchard.

Since the Celtics fell to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, reports surfaced noting that the 25-year-old is interested in a trade out of Boston, with the hope of coming across more of a role in a team's scheme compared to what he's endured in Beantown throughout his tenure.

However, with Smart now out of the picture, staying put could actually see Pritchard wind up getting his wish, as 32.1 minutes per game just opened up as a result.

A first-round selection by the C's from the 2020 NBA Draft, the point guard has proven to be a quality contributor when given a proper amount of playing time. Though perhaps such opportunities were few and far between this past season, when seeing 20-29 minutes of action in 2022-23 Payton Pritchard went on to post impressive averages of 12.8 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 52.1% from the field and 46.7% from deep.

When registering 40 minutes or more, he would post a whopping 20.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 10.5 on 40.0% shooting from the field and 44.0% from deep (albeit, based on just two outings).

Such extensive playing time proved to be rather difficult for Pritchard to come across over the last several seasons due to the presence of more-established guards on the roster. However, with Marcus Smart now in Memphis and no clear replacement option in place, the youngster may finally see an easier path to consistent time on the hardwood which, as he's proven throughout his career, could bode well for his on-court productivity and overall impact.

Boston Celtics player No. 2) Malcolm Brogdon

Though one could make the case that a similar positive impact to that of Payton Pritchard may be applied to Malcolm Brogdon as well, considering the previously mentioned complexities of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, we tend to think that things could get a bit uncomfortable between him and the Celtics.

Prior to the decision by Brad Stevens and company to send Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, the original blockbuster involved the Los Angeles Clippers as the third team, with Brogdon being a key asset heading out west. However, due to fears over his current health status, the Clippers wound up pulling out of the exchange, leaving the veteran point guard in a presumably uncomfortable position in Beantown.

Now, in a perfect world, the Celtics would head into the 2023-24 season with Brogdon as the presumed starting point guard (assuming he's healthy) and all would be merry. However, this is by no means a perfect world, and one could assume that bitter feelings may be present as a result of Boston's desire to move the reigning sixth man of the year.

Whether the C's continue to look toward ways to send him outbound or Malcolm Brogdon requests out under his own accord, there seems to be a strong possibility that the two parties could find themselves heading toward an uncomfortable split in the not-too-distant future.

Boston Celtics player No. 1) Grant Williams

This summer, outside of the Jaylen Brown extension looming, the biggest storyline pertaining to this current Celtics core revolved around the impending unrestricted free agency of fourth-year forward, Grant Williams.

Prior to the Kristaps Porzingis trade, reports and rumblings all seemed to point toward the franchise re-upping with the 24-year-old, with Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes going as far as to predict that the two parties would come to an agreement on a new $52 million pact.

However, with the former All-Star in tow, many believe this is becoming far less likely as Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe now reports sources have stated that “the completion of the Porzingis deal would likely mean that Grant Williams's time in Boston has come to an end.”

In all likelihood, the arrival of Porzingis will now have the Celtics pivot toward executing a sign-and-trade transaction to create more space within the frontcourt rotation while receiving something back for his services rather than losing him for nothing on the open market.