By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics have been the clear-cut best team in the NBA thus far. They own the league’s best record thanks in large part to massive steps forward from their two superstar swingmen in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

In a recent interview with Bally Sports’ Scoop B Robinson, Jaylen Brown was asked where he saw his tandem with Tatum in comparison to the rest of the league. To him, there’s likely no duo with as much two-way talent unleashed as the one they have in Boston.

“I don’t subscribe to what’s being said,” said Jaylen Brown the Celtics duo is the best in the league.. “I try to stay as even-keeled as I possibly can. Right now, things are going well. Tomorrow can flip just like that. So I just want to stay balanced and continue to move forward and continue to win games. I think me and JT are probably the best two-way players in the league. I’m excited to be able to continue to get better, excited to be able to win games, and that’s not a knock on anybody else. But I’m hungry and I’m looking toward the future.”

The two combine for just shy of 58 points per game on a nightly basis while spearheading the team’s defense. The Celtics haven’t had the same top-shelf defense from last season, but the two can completely lock in when the team eventually needs to come postseason time.

They gave a little taste of that in a lopsided heavyweight bout against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. They completely stifled the West’s top seed while taking turns limiting Devin Booker and the rest of the Suns offense.

The Celtics certainly have the superstar tandem to beat.