If there’s anything Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns want to forget, it’s the embarrassing Game 7 loss they suffered at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks during the second round of last year’s playoffs. However, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the Boston Celtics don’t want anyone to forget anything, much less a playoff heartbreak.

So what did the Celtics do? Blow out the Suns at home in a fashion reminiscent of Phoenix’s worst nightmare.

In what should have been an exciting Wednesday night national TV matchup headlined by the returning CP3, the Celtics have demolished the Suns at Footprint Center, winning the game beyond any reasonable doubt way before the final buzzer even sounds. After going up by 27 points at the half, the Celtics didn’t hesitate to step on the Suns’ throats in the third. Boston led by as much as 44 points, squashing any hopes of having any hopes at a comeback.

And of course, Twitter had a field day reveling in the Suns’ misery, especially when Phoenix was coming off a 130-111 loss to, you guessed it, the Mavs.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, arguably the best duo in the NBA at the moment, tallied 25 points each to lead the Celtics to a 125-98 victory. They just had their way with the Suns all night long on both ends of the court. The Celtics held Devin Booker to 6-17 shooting from the field, while Chris Paul had a measly four-point, four-dime performance in his first game back from heel injury.

The schedule isn’t getting any easier for the Suns, as they will look to bounce back from this putrid performance on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Celtics will hope to carry over this dominance when they face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a finals rematch on Saturday.