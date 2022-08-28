One of the biggest honors for an athlete is to be able to play for their home country. There’s no better feeling than donning the colors of your flag as you play for international glory. Unfortunately for Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari, his journey with Team Italy needs to come to an end.

During one of Italy’s games in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, Gallinari went down with an apparent non-contact injury. The fall scared both Celtics fans and Italians tuning into the game. Thankfully, test results showed that Gallinari avoided the worst possible outcome. However, his meniscus tear will force him to miss the rest of Italy’s European campaign.

As you’d expect, Gallinari was upset after his injury. The Celtics big man took to social media to vent his frustration. Gallanari was not frustrated by his injury, but rather at the fact that he’ll need to miss the entirety of their EuroBasket season. (via Eurohoops)

“It damn hurts to give up this national team dream. We wanted to treat ourselves to magical nights. In my own house. In our house.”

Danilo Gallinari was one of the marquee signings by the Celtics in the 2022 offseason. The Italian forward brings a blend of shooting and playmaking to a squad that needs it from the big man position. They are looking to avenge their heartbreaking loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals last season.

Hopefully, Gallinari heals up in time for the NBA season to start. The Italian team will surely miss the Celtics forward’s presence on the court for the rest of their run.