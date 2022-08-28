On Saturday, Danilo Gallinari suffered an injury scare that had both fans of Italian basketball and the Boston Celtics alike worried.

Italy outlasted Georgia, 91-84, during the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers but came with the fears that Gallinari had suffered a serious ACL injury. Those worries have since subsided, with an ACL injury being ruled out. But that doesn’t mean he’s escaped any damage.

The incoming Celtics forward had his ACL untouched but still suffered a meniscus injury that’s now going to keep him from playing in Eurobasket.

Il Gallo suffered a meniscus injury without ACL involvement. https://t.co/dWmROS2trr — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) August 28, 2022

That’s a massive blow to an Italian side that relies heavily on Gallo for offensive firepower and size at the forward position. In the 15 minutes that Danilo Gallinari was on the court against Georgia, he tallied 17 points with just two misses the whole game. He went 6-for-7 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free throw line while also making his only attempt from beyond the arc.

Without Gallinari, Italy’s chances at Eurobasket dwindle significantly. But overall, it’s still fortunate that the injury wasn’t as severe as initially feared.

He’s one of the key additions made by a Celtics side that just went to the NBA Finals and was hoping to rely on him to provide offensive firepower they lacked off the bench against a much deeper Golden State Warriors side.

There’s no word yet on the official timeline for Danilo Gallinari’s return. But if he’s only slated to miss the early portion of the season, then that’s considered a big win for Boston.