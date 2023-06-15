Missing the entire 2022-23 NBA season as he recovered from an ACL injury, Boston Celtics veteran forward Danilo Gallinari has decided to opt into his $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gallinari, 34, initially signed a two-year, $13.2 million deal with the Celtics last summer after spending the previous two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. While playing for the Italian national team in the a FIBA qualifying game last August, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, the same knee he had ACL surgery on in 2013.

While there was some hope that the veteran would be able to return at some point in the postseason for the Celtics, the team ultimately elected to keep him sidelined and make sure he would be fully healthy heading into next season.

Despite the fact that he will be turning 35 in August, Gallinari remains a key veteran forward that has proven to be effective through the years. During the 2021-22 season with the Hawks, he averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 38.1 percent from three-point range.

Boston could really use another perimeter shooting weapon, which is why Gallinari's presence has a chance to make a real difference in the Celtics' pursuit of a title. His return also comes at a critical time for the Celtics, as they will have big roster decisions to make.

Not only are massive paydays on the horizon for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but Grant Williams is a restricted free agent this offseason as well. Gallinari returning to Boston may result in the team taking a different approach to contract negotiations with Williams, who is expecting a substantial raise from the $4.3 million he made in the final year of his rookie deal.

Having the option to opt out of his deal after one year in Boston, Gallinari remains committed to the Celtics and will be a key addition to their roster for the upcoming year.