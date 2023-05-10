A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s official. Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have both been named to this season’s All-NBA Teams. As expected, Tatum has been selected for the All-NBA first team, while Brown, who himself had a tremendous campaign for Boston, has been included in the All-NBA second team. This is a great honor for both stars, no doubt, but it could also be a development that might lead to a major financial headache for the Celtics.

As pointed out by league insider Marc Stein, Tatum and Brown are now eligible for supermax extensions worth a combined $613 million. Both players have an All-NBA clause in their respective contracts, and the fact that they’ve now achieved these lofty goals means that they will both be eligible for a staggering payday once they renew their respective contracts with the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just both earned spots on the three All-NBA teams just announced … meaning that the Boston duo are now eligible for five-year max deals worth a combined $613 million. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 10, 2023

For starters, Jaylen Brown can now sign a new deal with the Celtics this summer. His current contract runs out in 2024, which means that Boston will need to renew it unless they want him to enter free agency next summer. For them to keep Brown on board for the foreseeable future, they will need to shell out $295 million for a five-year extension.

Tatum, on the other hand, won’t be eligible for a new deal until next offseason, which gives Boston some time to implement whatever financial maneuvers they intend to. However, come next summer, they will need to dig deep into their pockets to pay JT a whopping $318 million for a new five-year deal.

With the All-NBA Teams being announced tonight, here's what is at stake with the Celtics' Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown 👀 (via @BobbyMarks42) pic.twitter.com/vJrjUwYni2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 10, 2023

The Celtics are expected to get both deals done, and it will be very interesting to see how this will affect the salary cap for the rest of their squad.