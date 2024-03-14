The Boston Celtics are comfortably atop the Eastern Conference standings, as they currently own a 9.5-game lead over second-place Cleveland Cavaliers, so there is room for them to take it easy with a little over a month to go before the postseason begins. Thus, even with a heavyweight clash against Phoenix Suns on the docket, there is a chance that Jaylen Brown misses the action.
Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Suns
Jaylen Brown recently missed a game for the Celtics, as he was absent when Boston took a 123-107 win over the Utah Jazz on March 12. Brown missed that contest due to a sacroiliac strain, and now, he remains listed by the Celtics as “questionable” on the injury report due to a left hip contusion.
Brown has not missed too many games for the Celtics this season. He has been absent from just six of the Celtics' 65 games to this point, and there is certainly a plausible chance that he ends up sitting out their home game against the Suns later tonight.
At the very least, Celtics fans can be hopeful that Jaylen Brown isn't facing a major injury of sort; at this point of the season, every player is dealing with a nagging injury, one way or another, and the strain that kept him out of the Jazz game could simply be the press release for why the team held him out of the second night of a back-to-back set.
Brown's past two absences have come as a result of back-to-backs; the timing of Brown's other missed games is certainly interesting as well, as three of those have come against bad teams (Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and Memphis Grizzlies). The only outlier absence from Brown came on November 15, when he oddly missed a huge matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
If anything, the Celtics' schedule makes it favorable for Jaylen Brown to play against the Suns; following this Thursday night tussle, Boston will be heading into a back-to-back set against the two literal worst teams in the NBA (Washington Wizards and Pistons). It might be better off for Brown to take those games off rather than to let an opportunity to play against a good team slip away.