The Boston Celtics are getting some murky news ahead of a key showdown with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The Celtics' All-Star Jaylen Brown is questionable for the game with an injury, per the team's injury report.
Brown is dealing with a sacroiliac strain. This type of injury deals with the lower back and spine. The sacroiliac joints help the hips move and also helps settle the body's weight. Brown had been playing in recent games, so it's not certain the extent of the injury or when it happened.
The Celtics are clearly hoping that the guard is good to go on Saturday. The Celtics are first in the Eastern Conference, with a 41-18 record. The team had been playing some darn good basketball as of late, including a recent blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors. Boston is coming off of back-to-back losses to Denver and Cleveland. The Cavaliers nipped the Celtics in heartbreaker on Tuesday, and the Beantown ball club is looking to bounce back.
Brown had a 41-point performance in the team's last game against the Nuggets. He finished with a double-double, also grabbing 14 rebounds. It was an incredible outing, made even more impressive as it seems the guard may have been struggling with this sacroiliac injury. The All-Star is averaging just under 23 points on the season for the Celtics, and holds a 50 percent field-goal percentage. Brown hasn't missed a game since before the All-Star break, against the Brooklyn Nets on February 14.
The Celtics tip-off against the Suns at 8:30 Eastern on Saturday. The Suns are 37-26 entering the matchup.