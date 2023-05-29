The Boston Celtics are a win away from being the only team to complete a reverse sweep. Jayson Tatum and co. are more than expected to eliminate Jimmy Butler and Co. from title contention. However, hustle and schematics are not the only factors they are banking on. Coach Joe Mazzulla’s players enter Game 7 against the Miami Heat with a bit of superstition that helped them in this playoff run.

The Celtics wear their road green jerseys in pursuit of repeating history, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. These are the only jerseys that have a positive win record when worn. More specifically, the Celtics have just one loss in the eight times they donned them this postseason. The rest of their gear all have 4-7 records, which are not as good of a look.

In those games with the road green jerseys, the Celtics dug themselves out of the 3-0 deficit against Butler’s Heat. In fact, the team wore nothing but those jerseys from Games 4 to 6. Moreover, the road greens have been a staple in closeout games for Tatum’s Celtics.

Jayson Tatum’s squad wore them in Game 6 against Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks en route to an Eastern Conference Semifinals berth. Joel Embiid’s MVP status and the Philadelphia 76ers were also trampled by the Celtics when wearing the road greens. More recently, fortune favored Boston after narrowly escaping elimination via a Derrick White tip-in at the buzzer. The same road greens were on the chest of Boston’s players.

Green is the luck of the Irish’s color and the Celtics need every bit of it as they knock on history’s doors.