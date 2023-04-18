Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid’s MVP case has been signed, sealed and delivered. With his scoring title, improvements on the offensive end and the Sixers’ success, he is the heavy favorite to win the award over Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While the official tally from media voting has yet to be announced, a recent tally from the players shows that the Sixers’ center has their support, too. Amongst a poll of 102 NBA players from The Athletic’s Josh Robbins and Sam Amick, half of them believe Embiid should be the MVP from this season.

“He’s the hardest player to stop in the league, and his team is winning,” said one anonymous player to The Athletic. “When you’ve got a guy that plays both ends, like Joel Embiid, I think he’s just got to win,” said another. The Sixers center got an even 50 percent of the votes while Jokic received 25.5 percent of the vote and Antetokounmpo got 15.7 percent.

Players such as Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam, Mikal Bridges and Zach LaVine have all publicly said that Embiid should be the MVP of this season. Contrary to what the Sixers superstar previously said, winning the award would mean something significant to him. As the first major trophy of his professional career, it would entrench him among the NBA’s all-time greats even further.

Other results that Sixers fans might find interesting are as follows: Embiid got a few votes for the categories of best defender, best player to build a team around from scratch and player least desirable to fight (P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell each got a vote for this, too), Tobias Harris received a vote for most underrated player and most overrated player and Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed each got one for most underrated. Sixers fans placed fifth on the list of best fans and seventh on the list of worse fans.