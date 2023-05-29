Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After trailing the Miami Heat 3-0 early in the series, the Boston Celtics are now the heavy favorites to win Game 7 and book a date with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

In the opening NBA odds for Game 7 on Monday, the Celtics are 7.5 points favorites to take down the Heat. In the moneyline odds from FanDuel, they are at -320 while Miami is at +260.

It has certainly been a massive turnaround for Boston, whom many thought was out of the running after its disastrous start to the Eastern Conference Finals. No team has ever came back from a 3-0 deficit, but the Celtics now have a chance to be the first to do it after 150 teams have failed.

The Celtics are also only the fourth team in history to force a Game 7 in a playoff series after trailing three wins to none.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Boston had Lady Luck smiling in their favor, though. They were on the verge of defeat in Game 6, but a buzzer-beating putback from Derrick White saved them and their season. Now, the Celtics have a really good chance to complete the comeback and have another chance at the Larry O’Brien trophy when they return home to TD Garden for Game 7.

Of course it won’t be easy for Boston. Not with Jimmy Butler and the rest of Miami hungrier than ever to win and prevent a collapse of epic proportions.

When it comes to the odds, certainly, many believe that Game 7 is the Celtics’ to lose. However, it might actually be closer like Game 6 contrary to what the odds say.