College sports rivalries do not die when a player enters the pros. It does not even matter if they were only there for just one year. In the case of Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams, it has certainly carried over into the NBA.

Tatum’s Duke Blue Devils were defeated by Williams’ Alma mater, the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament this past weekend. Needless to say, it has already been a long week for the team’s leading scorer. He shared just how unbearable his antagonistic frontcourt mate has been while relishing the victory.

“Losing to Grant… He already talk enough,” Tatum said after the team’s double-digit road win over the Sacramento Kings, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston. “Throwing gas to the fire didn’t help.”



Although Duke Basketball was a No. 5 seed and Tennessee a No. 4, the Blue Devils were the betting favorites and a popular pick to reach the Final Four. Inexperience and 3-point shooting woes caught up to them in the 65-52 loss. Freshman center and NBA Draft prospect Kyle Filipowski had a tough night shooting, scoring 13 points while going just 6-for-16 from the floor. Senior Olivier Nkamhoua led the way for the Vols with a game-high 27 points.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Williams is known for pushing buttons on the team, in jest of course. Tatum cannot afford to reach his breaking point, though, as the Celtics try to reclaim the top spot in the East. He needs to be focused. Still, a fun back-and-forth could be the perfect palate cleanser at the end of a long regular season.

Both players were victims of NCAA Tournament upsets in their college careers, but Tennessee’s Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2019 means that Williams again owns the bragging rights.

Hopefully Tatum will find some peace.