The Los Angeles Chargers selected Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick of the NFL Draft. He's an amazing talent on the offensive line and has a bright future in the league. However, it sounds like the fanbase is upset with Jim Harbaugh and the franchise as the team ultimately decided to pass on Malik Nabers.

LA needed help on the offensive line but they're also weak at wide receiver. At the end of the day, the Chargers felt Joe Alt was the better option. Ultimately, it makes sense in theory, as Justin Herbert gets some nice protection up front. However, Alt has never played right tackle and that's likely where he'll play in Los Angeles with Rashawn Slater being the starting left tackle.

It's a bit of a tricky situation but Jim Harbaugh has a vision and he's seeing it through. Even so, the pick selection has brought on some hilarious reactions from Chargers fans. For the most part, they're not too happy.

Don't throw the TV!

Aaaiiiirrrrr baaaallllllll.

The Chargers arguably have the worst wide receiver room in the NFL. Joe Alt is good, but Jim Harbaugh skipping out on Malik Nabers could be a problem moving forward.

The only reason this is deemed a questionable pick is because Alt doesn't play right tackle. He could genuinely struggle to begin his career.

Joe Alt's career outlook with Chargers

Joe Alt was arguably the best offensive tackle on the board in this year's NFL Draft. However, that was if he were to play on the left side of the offensive line. Now that he's playing on the right side for the Chargers, his career becomes slightly murky.

Overall, Alt should be a great player for years to come in Los Angeles. He's a massive human being that doesn't let much by him. Give him a year or two and he should have that right side on lockdown protecting Justin Herbert. But his career ceiling just dropped a bit due to the fact he won't be playing the position he's played his entire life.

Switching from the left to right side is not nearly as easy as many believe. If you're playing Madden, sure. It works fine there. But in real life, players struggle switching from one side of the offensive line to another if they don't have a history of doing so. I hope nothing but the best for Joe Alt but the Chargers have a ton of work to do if they want him ready by the start of the 2024 season.