Grant Williams had a chance to win it at the buzzer for the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. Instead, the 24-year-old saw his last-second shot blocked away by Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler, thereby sealing Boston’s 118-117 loss at the hands of the Jazz.

After the game, Williams was understandably upset with the defeat. He knew that he had a great chance in his hands, but his botched game-winner ended up costing the Celtics a tough loss on the road:

“It’s frustrating when you have opportunities to help your team win, and you don’t do that,” Williams said. “That’s probably the most frustrating thing as a player.”

Williams took the ball from an inbound play, and with 5.0 seconds remaining, the Celtics forward decided to take it to the hole himself. It did not turn out to be the best of decisions, with Kessler protecting Utah’s basket:

Williams actually had a few other options, but as he said after the game, at that point in time, he felt that their best option was for him to take it strong to the hole:

Grant Williams actually had a good game in this one, logging 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 7-of-12 from distance. Unfortunately for him, his last-second attempt was what pretty much cost the game for the Celtics.

Boston will want to bounce back in their next game with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings coming up on Tuesday night. The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers won their eighth straight game on Saturday, allowing them to overtake the Celtics for the No. 2 seed in the East.