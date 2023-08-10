Pressure is nothing new to the Boston Celtics. The team had surpassed a lot of expectations with their young core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. A rookie head coach, Joe Mazzulla, was also at the helm last year and he led the team to an insane Eastern Conference Finals run against the Miami Heat. Almost will never be enough. Star power and depth are now on their side after the Kristaps Porzingis acquisition. Although, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye posit that there are going to be huge changes in the team's outlook.

Joe Mazzulla is going to be under a lot of pressure with the new-look Celtics squad. A lot of Boston fans were calling for his head because of the schematics he drew up in last year's NBA Playoffs run. Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye think that he will be safe up until next summer despite this. They unveiled their feelings on the future of his coaching job in their latest episode of the Road Trippin podcast.

“[Joe Mazzulla's] got be under a microscope,” Jefferson said as he alluded to the pressure of the coaching job. Channing Frye could not help but respond with, “Microscope?! They are up in his as*hole… Listen, don't let him fart wrong.”

This team will go under a lot of scrutiny. The basis for most of their success is going to be Banner 18 or Bust. Will Joe be able to pull it off and win Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum an NBA championship next summer?