Guard depth will now become an issue for the Boston Celtics heading into the next NBA season. Marcus Smart's departure from the team largely affects the rotation. Joe Mazzulla had a decision to make about the starting position between Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, and Derrick White. He would eventually choose White for the position. Although, it is uncertain how Brogdon will fit into the system with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This given his injury during the late stages of the NBA Playoffs.

The Sixth Man of the Year had much success in his first season with the squad. Coming off the bench suited him well and got him accolades. Joe Mazzulla got a sparkplug and facilitator for when Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown were not on the floor. However, all of that may change as the Celtics' head coach gave his latest updates on the guard, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“There is a healing process, there is a listening process and to see where we are at and where we have to get to. We’ve had some conversations as an organization but at the same time, we understand that’s the situation that it was, and as the healing process goes on, we will move forward as well as you can,” Mazzulla declared.

The Brad Stevens-led team was trying to deal him to the Los Angeles Clippers. Trent Redden wanted no part of their injured player. Their hands were eventually forced to deal out Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis. It is still uncertain how severe of an injury Malcolm Brogdon is facing. A timetable for his return may be released quite soon as training camps are near.