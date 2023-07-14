Kevin Garnett is one of the most accomplished players in the history of arguably the most successful franchise in NBA history, the Boston Celtics.

According to Garnett, working on a documentary movie about another big man and league legend, Wilt Chamberlain, was far from an easy ordeal.

Garnett has been active since his retirement in 2016, spending time on various talk shows including with the ‘Inside the NBA' crew of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal on TNT. He offered his solution for flopping recently that had many people talking. He also had a hot take on ‘disrespect' and Jimmy Butler potentially entering the NBA Hall-of-Fame.

Ever a historian of the game and a die-hard strategist, the former Celtics star Garnett said that the Chamberlain documentary was a challenge similar to what he faced as a grade school student.

“It was like a big ass book report. I learned a lot (about Chamberlain),” Garnett said according to Boston Globe reporter Gary Washburn.

Chamberlain's feats, including his 100-point game on March 2, 1962, have become the stuff of legends among NBA fans. Most fans have never had the opportunity to see Chamberlain play, which is part of why the upcoming documentary has a hype around it currently.

One fan said they were “fascinated” by Chamberlain on NBA Twitter in the comments section.

“As a 8 year old kid in 1962 I was fascinated by Wilt Chamberlain. I would look at the day later newspaper to see the San Francisco Warriors box scores for Wilt’s stats. NBA was on Sunday afternoon TV and the All Star Game was a national event. Russell, Wilt, Big O, Elgin, West.”

The Celtics legend Kevin Garnett had a career high of 47 points on January 4, 2005 against the Phoenix Suns. It's a far cry from Chamberlain's best work, although ‘The Big Ticket' could stuff a stat sheet with blocks and rebounds as well as anyone in his time period.

Many of the records Chamberlain set appear to be unbreakable, although Nikola Jokic broke a key one this past postseason.

The documentary, titled ‘Goliath,' is scheduled to premier on Showtime this Friday, July 14. It was produced in association with Garnett's Content Cartel and the Adam Sandler founded Happy Madison Productions.