For legends such as Kevin Garnett, today's NBA has more than a few holes in it. One of them is the issue of flopping, which apparently the Boston Celtics icon feels very strongly about. So much so, that KG wants to have a meeting with league commissioner Adam Silver to discuss a potential solution to this concerning problem.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast with former Celtics teammate Paul Pierce, Ticket & Truth, Garnett passionately expressed his disdain for flopping. According to the former NBA champ, he would like to implement a sensational rule change that he feels would put an end to all this flopping nonsense:

“I would call fouls for flopping,” Garnett said. “… You should go in a f**king cage for two minutes for flopping. We should have a flopping cage. Hey Adam, if you're listening, let's talk about the concept of a flopping two-minute box.”

KG is bringing in some hockey rules to the NBA. In the NHL, however, you usually go inside the box for fighting or some sort of in-game physical altercation. It's quite the opposite for Garnett's NBA flopping box, though. Players who pretend to get hurt or fouled even when there is no actual physical damage are those that KG wants to get sanctioned. As always, he delivered it in hilarious fashion.

While the box might not be an all-encompassing solution, Kevin Garnett actually does have a valid point here about the NBA needing to clamp down on flopping. At this point, it's just getting out of hand.