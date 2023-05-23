A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Nikola Jokic has made it official. The Denver Nuggets superstar big man is now the all-time leader in triple-doubles in a single postseason in league history with another stellar performance in Game 4 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Nikola Jokic records his 8th triple-double of the playoffs, passing Wilt Chamberlain for most in a single postseason.

Most Triple-Doubles in Single Postseason

NBA History

2023 Nikola Jokic 8

1967 Wilt Chamberlain 7

1982 Magic Johnson 6

2019 Draymond Green 6

Nikola Jokic is averaging a triple-double in the series against the Lakers and he came into Game 4 already with a pair of trip-dubs in the conference finals. He recorded one in each of Games 1 and 2 before coming up short of another in Game 3, though, the Nuggets still managed to get a win despite a “subpar” performance from the Serbian. In the first two rounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, Jokic was also a walking triple-double machine.

The two-time league MVP has been a major problem for the rest of the NBA, and the Lakers are no exception, with Nikola Jokic getting nearly everything he wants on the floor, and that’s even with a talented defender on him in Lakers big man Anthony Davis. His shooting efficiency along with his excellent timing on the glass and incredible passing ability have all worked wonders for the Nuggets, who will go as far as where Jokic takes them.

With still multiple games ahead for the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is going to have more chances to add to his growing collection of triple-doubles in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.