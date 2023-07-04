The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is where the greats become legends. Names like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant among others are forever immortalized as they are inducted into it. However, stars in today's era like Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler do not want to take it seriously. Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett did not take the slander to the Basketball HOF well.

The two Celtics legends sat down in the KG Certified show on Showtime Basketball. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce could not help but comment on the Miami Heat star's response about not attending his own Basketball HOF induction ceremony. The Truth said the statement may have been just a product of the moment as Jimmy Butler was heated in the NBA Finals.

"Based on [Jimmy Butler's] Playoff performances and stuff, he got the 2 Finals— yeah, he a Hall of Famer." Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett discuss Jimmy's response when asked what it would mean for him to be elected into the HOF. (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/VbNYrc2Z8z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 4, 2023

“I am sure if you get a chance to settle down, it will be a different answer. I do not like this for me coming off of a Finals loss if I am down 3-0,” the former Celtics wing said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although, Pierce still thinks the statement was disrespectful as only a handful of players ever get to be part of it.

“You cannot disrespect the Hall of Fame. It is a hell of an honor. I mean, not everybody gets there,” Pierce declared.

They still have faith in the current Heat forward as the two Celtics legends posit that his opinion may change over the course of time.

“I think he will rethink it. You know, he still got a long career. In the end, he will see where he is at. We change our opinions over time and stuff,” The Truth projected.

They might be right but only time will ever tell. Was Jimmy Butler's statement on the Hall of Fame disrespectful?