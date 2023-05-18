A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Marcus Smart is feeling especially unselfish in Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden. In fact, he already had racked up a total of 10 dimes in just the first half of the contest, allowing him to have the most assists in a half during the postseason since Rajon Rondo over 10 years ago.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Marcus Smart had 10 assists in the 1st half, his most in any playoff half of his career. That ties the most by any Celtic in a playoff half since Rajon Rondo had 10 in the 1st half of Game 7 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals vs Heat.”

Marcus Smart took just one shot from the field in the first half versus the Heat and only had three points, all coming from the free-throw line, but he’s certainly made a huge mark on Boston’s offense that entered the series second in the playoffs with 118.1 points per 100 possessions.

Most of the scoring for the Celtics in the first two periods of the game was shouldered by the trio of Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, and Malcolm Brogdon. Tatum had 18 points at the half, while Williams and Brogdon each chipped in 12 points. Jaylen Brown also churned out 11 points.

Marcus Smart is mostly viewed as a defensive stalwart for the Celtics, as he is competently able to defend multiple positions. But of course, it’s always a welcome sight for Boston whenever he’s influencing the game with his scoring or passing ability.