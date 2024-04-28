Netizens tore into former India pacer Irfan Pathan for his biased agenda against Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya while ignoring Rohit Sharma's poor numbers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.
As Mumbai Indians lost another close encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Irfan Pathan blamed Hardik Pandya for the loss, angering fans on social media.
“Cricket is a small margin game and that was a small margin victory for DC vs MI. Bumrah should have started in front of Fraser MCGurk as he never played Bumrah before. Things might have been different,” Irfan Pathan tweeted.
The tweet was about Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk who took the Mumbai Indians bowling attack to the cleaners, smashing 84 off 27 balls to lay the foundation of the home side's huge total of 257/4 in their allocated 20 overs.
In his post, Irfan Pathan highlighted that it was a mistake on Hardik Pandya's part not to give Jasprit Bumrah the first over of the game to bowl, which allowed Jake Fraser-McGurk to get his eye in.
But fans on X found his remarks in bad test because he never highlighted Rohit Sharma's “pathetic” display in the match. Needing 258 to win, the Mumbai Indians required a quickfire start. Instead, Rohit Sharma wasted balls early on before being dismissed for 8 off 8 deliveries. By the time Rohit Sharma left the pitch, pressure had already been put and the batters following him in the batting order felt that heat.
Yet, Irfan Pathan did not share his opinion on this topic and that's why fans called him a hypocrite.
According To U It's Bumrah Fault 🤦🤦🤦 @CricCrazyV Bhai Look It This Acc. To Him It's Bumrah Fault
So Rohit Sharma Wasted 8 Balls Is Also Bumrah Fault
Unbelievable
— Piyush.. Bajrangbali Bhakat 🙏 (@ShoriPiyush) April 27, 2024
How about writing few words on Rohit Sharma wasting those 8 balls
— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 27, 2024
Pathan saab, we often see you criticizing Hardik Pandya. Did you have any words for Rohit Sharma? He hasn’t played a single inning that could win Mumbai Indians.
— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) April 27, 2024
But you won’t criticise vadapav for 8(8), hypocrite for a reason.
— Suresh samy (@sureshsamy28) April 27, 2024
You are very shameful I see. Unbelievable agenda.
— Jaanvi🏏 (@that_shutterbug) April 27, 2024
Speculation is rife that India's selection committee-headed by Ajit Agarkar is set to announce Hardik Pandya's name in the 15-member side that would participate in the International Cricket Council (ICC) event later this year.
However, recent reports also suggest that Hardik Pandya's bowling form would be a factor in his selection for the T20 World Cup.
One must remember that Hardik Pandya was named as the captain of the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 17th edition of the IPL, replacing the much-loved Rohit Sharma from that position.
Since then, fans have been giving an extremely harsh reception to Hardik Pandya during MI's IPL fixtures across the country, with the 30-year-old cricketer facing boos and even expletives on occasions.
Moreover, he has been woefully out of form – both with bat and the ball, with cricket pundits divided over his or Shivam Dube's inclusion in the team for the T20 World Cup.
He's managed to score only 197 runs at a mediocre average of 24.63 with a highest score of 46 in the nine matches he's played in the tournament so far.
It is worth highlighting that his highest score of 46 came against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday when Hardik Pandya showcased his class for the first time in IPL 2024 as he took their spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav to the cleaners.
In the bowling department, the Gujarat-born all-rounder has hardly bowled and when he has taken up the ball, he has gone for plenty of runs.
Hardik Pandya has picked just four wickets in eight games but what would be worrying the Mumbai Indians management is his economy rate.
In the 19 overs, Hardik Pandya has bowled, he has been virtually clobbered by opposition batters, allowing them to cherry-pick him for sixes and boundaries. The result is that he has given away runs at 11.95 per over.
In contrast, Shivam Dube has made 311 runs in 8 matches, including three half-centuries in IPL 2024. But what's impressive in his numbers is his strike-rate, which stands at 169.95 at present.
In his last outing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu, Shivam Dube smacked a blistering 66 off 27 balls for the Chennai Super Kings, which earned him rich plaudits from many former Indian cricketers, who urged Ajit Agarkar and Co. to pick in the T20 World Cup squad.
Previously, Irfan Pathan noted that Hardik Pandya has been given undue importance for being the lone world-class fast-bowling all-rounder in the country.
According to him, he shouldn't be given that much importance because his performances at the international level haven't been that great.
“What I feel about Hardik Pandya is that Indian cricket needs to make it clear that they should not give him that much priority as they have given him so far, because we still haven't won the World Cup. And if you think you are a primary all-rounder, you need to make that kind of an impact at the international level. As far as the all-rounder is concerned, he hasn't made that impact at the international level, we are only thinking about the potential. We are getting confused between the IPL performances and the international performances. That's a big difference,” Irfan Pathan told Star Sports.
“First of all, he needs to play throughout the full year. He cannot pick and choose. Indian cricket needs to stop doing that. Stop giving preferences to individuals, if you do that, you will not be winning major tournaments. What Australia has been doing for many years is that they are actually preferring the team game. Making everyone a superstar. Not one superstar, everybody is a superstar in the squad. If you don't do that, you will not win big tournaments,” the former India fast bowler pointed out.