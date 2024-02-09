The Celtics may have to wait awhile to see Xavier Tillman in green.

The Boston Celtics made multiple moves at the NBA trade deadline, but none bigger than trading for Memphis Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman. The 6-foot-7 forward just arrived in Beantown ahead of the Celtics' Friday night matchup with the Washington Wizards. However, it sounds like fans might have to wait a bit for Tillman's debut at the TD Garden, per Celtics on CLNS.

“I still have some time to feel better with my left knee,” Tillman said during Boston's shootaround on Friday morning. “I don't have a timeline … [Boston's trainers and I] will go through it pretty soon.”

Xavier Tillman talks about his trade to Boston. Says he has some time to recover from left knee soreness. No timetable for now. ⚡️ @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/NLRVwRAjmS — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) February 9, 2024

Xavier Tillman is dealing with a left knee injury that's sidelined him since January 29th. Most of the Grizzlies' roster was decimated by poor health this season, which is likely one of the reasons Memphis decided to part ways with guys like Tillman and center Steven Adams.

To acquire the former Michigan State Spartan, who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, Boston only had to give up a pair of second-round picks. That's a pretty low price for a versatile defender who has multiple years of postseason experience.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was a fan of the deadline addition, as he believes Tillman should fit well with the Green Team once he's settled.

“He has really good numbers against some of the top centers in the league,” Mazzulla said on Wednesday night. “His pick-and-roll and defensive rim protection is pretty good, and I think he gives us versatility at that position … It'll be important for him to get up to speed on our defensive schemes.”

During the 2023-24 campaign, Tillman has played in 34 games while averaging six points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and one block per outing. He was also averaging a career-high 20.6 minutes per game with Memphis prior to the Wednesday afternoon trade.

In Beantown, Tillman still won't be the number one big man on the depth chart. Ahead of him will certainly be 2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis and possibly veteran center Al Horford. Although Tillman's health is a question mark, when he's back in action he could get the go-ahead off the bench before Celtics centers Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta.

Despite Tillman's offensive struggles, he provides more size to an already tall Celtics team. He probably won't play against the Wizards, but hopefully, he can return from injury during Boston's upcoming two-game road trip.