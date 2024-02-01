The Grizzlies complete a trade sending Steven Adams to the Rockets.

It's been a rough season for the Memphis Grizzlies as the roster just hasn't been healthy all year. Now, with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, the front office has made a deal sending Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets.

That's right. The veteran center was sent to Houston, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Memphis isn't getting much in return as it's a clear move to dump some salary cap space for free agency in the offseason.

“The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

Woj also reports the Grizzlies are using this trade to continue building around Ja Morant, Jaron Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane. It makes sense considering the team should have a high lottery pick along with plenty of cap space as well. The front office will have plenty of options on the table once the offseason begins.

“Grizzlies are creating more salary flexibility and draft assets around a 2024 offseason where they'll get a chance at a high lottery pick and a chance to fortify a contender around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane.”

Steven Adams fell to a season-ending injury well before the season even started. The veteran center is due to hit free agency in 2025. Considering the situation, it makes sense for the Grizzlies to deal Adams away now. They're not in playoff contention and the front office can move on from his contract.

The future still looks bright in Memphis. When their star players eventually return they'll be back in full force. At the very least, the Grizzlies went on a winning streak in the short amount of time Ja Morant came back from suspension. Having more flexibility with the salary cap while adding more draft capital will make Memphis a team to watch in the offseason.