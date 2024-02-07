Did the Celtics made a good move here?

The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, and the Boston Celtics are officially open for business.

The league-leading C's are sending two second-round picks and forward Lamar Stevens in exchange for Memphis Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman, per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

🚨 The Grizzlies are trading Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics for two second-round picks, per @wojespn. The Celtics are sending a 2027 second via the Hawks and a 2030 second via the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/uv7EJ6rfW3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 7, 2024

Boston and Memphis were already trade partners this past offseason, as the Celtics shocked the basketball world by dealing guard Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies in a three-team trade that would net them center Kristaps Porzingis. The 2018 All-Star has played well for the C's, but he's also missed 14 games already due to rest and injury. As a result, Boston's front office was on the prowl for big men depth.

Help arrives in the form of Tillman, a 6-foot-7 forward who can play center as well. The 2020 second-round draft pick has spent all four seasons of his career with the Grizzlies, averaging about 17.7 minutes per game in that span. Due to a knee injury, Tillman hasn't played since January 29th against the Sacramento Kings. However, this setback shouldn't be long-term, as he was just listed as doubtful versus the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Although Boston already has backup centers like Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta, and Al Horford, it doesn't hurt to add Tillman to the mix. Kornet and Queta receive fewer minutes than him, and Tillman is likely the better defender.

The former Grizzly is averaging six points, 4.6 rebounds, one block, and 1.2 steals per game this season. He's not as strong on the offensive side of the ball, but Boston doesn't need as much help in that department with stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Most importantly, Tillman has shown that his game translates to the playoffs. Last season against the Los Angeles Lakers, he defended star Anthony Davis well and even showed him up in Game 2 of the first round. Tillman notched 22 points and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes of play during the 103-93 victory.

Xavier Tillman has some solid playoff experience. Went for 22 points and 13 rebounds and outplayed Anthony Davis in a playoff win over the Lakers last year. Not sure how much time he’ll get for the Celtics in the playoffs, but he’s really good depth/insurance if they need him. pic.twitter.com/vGSoWqqKoq — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) February 7, 2024

To land Tillman, the C's gave up a 2027 and a 2030 second-round pick. Losing these isn't a big loss, as they still own six other second-round selections to go along with three first-rounders. Boston also had to trade forward Lamar Stevens, but, once again, this isn't detrimental. Stevens played in 19 games for the Celtics and didn't have much of a chance to break into the rotation.

Along with getting some extra depth in the frontcourt, which is especially useful given Porzingis' spotty injury history, the Celtics weren't forced to use their TPE in this trade. When Boston made a sign-and-trade with forward Grant Williams this summer, it acquired a $6.2 million trade exception. Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens can still utilize that $6.2 million to get another player on a similar or lesser contract. Potential targets include Atlanta Hawks wing Saddiq Bey, Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond, Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker, and more.

Furthermore, with Stevens gone, Boston has an open roster spot again. That means the door remains wide open for another deadline move if the Celtics choose to stay active in the trade market.

As for the Grizzlies, this exchange isn't as much of a home run. With center Steven Adams gone and forward Brandon Clarke injured, Memphis has few big men remaining. The Grizzlies are led by 6-foot-10 Jaren Jackson Jr. right now, but injuries have decimated their frontcourt and backcourt. Due to Memphis' several unlucky breaks this season, it seems like the Grizzlies' front office is already getting ready for next season. However, since Tillman is on an expiring contract, he may have just left Memphis in the offseason regardless.

Overall, this is a fair trade that provides value for both sides. But, basketball is a game of winners and losers, and it looks like the Celtics prevailed with this swap.

Celtics trade grade: A-

Grizzlies trade grade: B-