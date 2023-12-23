Can the Chargers bounce back from b2b losses against the Bills?

The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up to face the Buffalo Bills in a highly anticipated Week 16 showdown. As the NFL season nears its conclusion, both teams have a lot at stake. As such, this is a crucial game with interesting playoff implications. With the Chargers looking to rebuild after firing Brandon Staley and the Bills aiming to maintain their momentum, this game is set to be a thrilling battle between two determined teams. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Chargers in their upcoming game against the Bills.

Week 15 Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 5-9 in the 2023 NFL season, placing them third in the AFC West division. The team has had a mixed season, with their best month being October when they went 2-2. In Week 15, the Chargers lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in embarrassing fashion with a score of 63-21. The team has struggled to improve on their 10-7 record from the previous year.

The Chargers' offense has been inconsistent this season, with a total of 303 points scored so far. As of this writing, that ranks them 17th out of 32 teams. Quarterback Justin Herbert has also been ruled out for the season. On the other end, the team's defense has allowed 3619 passing yards and 1595 rushing yards, with a total of 44 sacks and 10 interceptions.

The disastrous Chargers season reached a new low last week after giving up 63 points in a whopping loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Brandon Staley was finally given the boot, as well as general manager Tom Telesco. This left Los Angeles with not much to play for the rest of the season other than to see what draft pick they get.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our bold predictions for the Los Angeles Chargers as they face the Buffalo Bills in the Week 15 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Sticking with Stick

Backup QB Easton Stick had an eventful outing in the Chargers' loss to the Raiders. He completed 23 of 32 passes for 257 yards. Stick also showcased his skills with three touchdown throws, but the game's context skewed his stat line. The North Dakota State product thrust into the starting role due to Herbert's season-ending finger injury, faced challenges without top target Keenan Allen. Despite the 42-point defeat, Stick connected with nine different players. These culminated in late touchdown passes to Alex Erickson and Quentin Johnston. The highlight of the night was a 79-yard scoring strike to Joshua Palmer in the third quarter.

However, Stick's performance was marred by a pick-six interception and a fumble returned for a touchdown by John Jenkins on the final play of the third quarter. Despite the tough team outcome, Stick should retain his starting quarterback role in Week 16. We have him going over 200 yards again here.

Austin Ekeler faced a downturn in usage during the Chargers' loss to the Raiders. He rushed five times for nine yards and secured four of six targets for 29 yards. The expected decrease in Ekeler's involvement materialized, with Isaiah Spiller surpassing him in carries. Joshua Kelley also contributed five rush attempts. Despite tying for second in receptions and ranking second in targets in the absence of Allen, Ekeler's limited carries suggest a potential return to a complementary role in Week 16.

This means we likely won't see much yardage from Ekeler. Yes, that's even if he is RB1. Buffalo's run defense has also been solid Recall that they limited the Cowboys' Tony Pollard to in Week 15.

Joshua Palmer

In contrast, Joshua Palmer emerged as a bright spot for the Chargers in the same game. He hauled in all four targets for 113 yards and a touchdown. Despite the team's overall struggle, Palmer's 79-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter provided a noteworthy moment. With Allen sidelined, Palmer stepped into the role of the team's top receiver. He should continue in that capacity in the Week 16 home matchup against the Bills.

That said Palmer's return from a six-game absence due to a knee injury in Week 15 still merits caution for Week 16. His performance against the Raiders was boosted by the 79-yard touchdown pass from Easton Stick. He had only three catches for 34 yards on three targets otherwise. Remember that Palmer's targets didn't see a significant increase against the Raiders, and Stick might face challenges against the Bills. We have Palmer putting up no more than 80 receiving yards here.

Joshua Palmer starts the Chargers' comeback attempt with a 79-yard TD 💪pic.twitter.com/iGONu1yRGk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 15, 2023

Another Big L

Looking ahead to the Week 16 matchup against the Bills, the Chargers, who recently suffered a coaching change with Brandon Staley's firing, face the challenge of bouncing back. Sure, teams often experience a positive response in the week following a coaching change. That said, the Bills are currently on a hot streak. They appear to be the most formidable team in the AFC. With the uncertainty surrounding Easton Stick as the starting quarterback, logic suggests backing the Bills will easily prevail here. The Chargers' demoralizing performance against the Raiders signals a difficult end to the season. On the other side, the Bills, eyeing a postseason berth, are poised for an easy victory in Los Angeles.

Looking Ahead

As the Los Angeles Chargers gear up to face the Buffalo Bills in a crucial Week 16 showdown, the narrative unfolds with both challenges and opportunities. Easton Stick aims to rebound from a tough outing against the Raiders. He wants to showcase his resilience and ability to lead the team. Austin Ekeler faces uncertainties in his role as well. On the bright side, Joshua Palmer's return sparks hope for the receiving corps. However, the Chargers' coaching change adds an extra layer of complexity to the equation. With the Bills surging as a dominant force in the AFC and the Chargers seeking redemption, the stage is set for a compelling battle. Whether the Chargers can rise above recent setbacks or if the Bills will continue their impressive streak remains to be seen. These make this Week 16 matchup a pivotal one in the 2023 NFL season.