Who should become the Los Angeles Chargers next coach?

After an embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime, the Los Angeles Chargers fired general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley. During his almost three year tenure with the team, Staley led the team to the postseason once, but struggled to improve this team as they went 5-9 to start the 2023 season. Now, it's time for the Chargers to begin the search for their next head coach.

So what should the Chargers look for in a coach? Do they opt for an offensive minded coach to help Justin Herbert, or look for a defensive one to turn around this defense which they've put so much money into. Either way, the Chargers need a coach who can reverse the team's negative fortunes. Where the Chargers have gone primarily wrong is losing close games and blowing leads. With better coaching, they'll be the team coming out with wins rather than the franchise regularly getting roasted postgame on meme pages.

With that in mind, here are the five of the top candidates to become the Chargers next coach.

Ben Johnson

The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is one of the hottest names in the upcoming coaching cycle. He has risen through the ranks on the Lions over the past five years, spending the past two as their OC. With Johnson, the Lions rank third in total yards, fifth in rushing yards and seventh in passing yards and points per game during the 2023 season.

Johnson hasn't just schemed up one of the NFL's better offenses, he's helped his players improve. Jared Goff has revived his career the past two seasons in Detroit while running back David Montgomery has a career-high in touchdowns through 14 weeks.

If he were to join the Chargers, Johnson could hopefully spark Herbert and the offense. The Chargers offense has not lived up to their talent level, but ideally Johnson could be the kind of guy to reignite players like Austin Ekeler and Quentin Johnson.

Eric Bienemy

Also on the offensive coaching side is Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. Under Bienemy, the Commanders offense showed significant improvement with quarterback Sam Howell ranking top five in passing yards while the overall passing offense moved up to 11th. Bienemy went to Washington to prove himself after spending five years as the Chiefs offensive coordinator. During that span, Bienemy and the Chiefs went to three Super Bowls and won two while quarterback Patrick Mahomes won two NFL MVP awards. Without Bienemy this year, the Chiefs offense has taken visible steps back.

This goes to show that Bienemy is more than just an Andy Reid disciple and deserving of a head coaching gig. With Bienemy, Herbert and the Chargers could count on more offensive consistency and accountability. They also would get a coach who knows a lot about their biggest division rivals in the Chiefs. The ultimate goal is for the Chargers to start winning their division, but they'll have to get past Kansas City first. Bienemy is definitely a guy with some intel on KC.

Lou Anarumo

Another guy who knows a thing or two about beating the Chiefs is Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Anarumo has had the Chiefs' number the past few years, and did a phenomenal job of slowing down Mahomes and the offense even before their slump this year.

Anarumo was a hot candidate last year, but ended up staying in Cincinnati. If the Chargers opt for a defensive guy, there would be few better options than Anarumo.

Mike Macdonald

Macdonald is one of those few guys who could be a better defensive coaching option than Anarump. He may even be the top defensive candidate! The Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator of the past two years leads one of the NFL's best and most creative defenses with his Ravens defense ranked second overall, fourth against the pass and second in points allowed per game.

Someone like Macdonald could be beneficial for the Chargers since their defense has talented players. With Macdonald's scheme, they may not have to rebuild a roster they've heavily invested in since Macdonald is a coordinator who can get the most out of his defenders.

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is one of the favorites to take this position, but that of course depends on if Harbaugh chooses to leave Michigan and return to the NFL. If so, Harbaugh is a coach who had tremendous NFL success when he instantly turned a middling 49ers team into a contender that went to three straight Conference Championship Games. The Chargers haven't seen that kind of success in ages, which makes a coach like Harbaugh enticing.