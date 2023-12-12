Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is officially out for the season and the team has added this former star TCU QB to the active roster

Justin Herbert suffered a finger injury in Week 14, and it now officially will end his season. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is set for surgery on Tuesday and won't play again in 2023.

It's a tough break for Herbert and for the Chargers. Los Angeles countered the loss of Herbert by signing former TCU quarterback Max Duggan to their active roster, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Duggan had been on the team's practice squad.

Last year, Duggan starred at TCU, where he was a Heisman finalist and led his team to the National Championship Game, where they lost to Georgia. He finished the campaign throwing for 3,698 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. On the ground, he added 423 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Duggan was drafted in the 7th round on the NFL draft, where he was taken by the Chargers with the 239th pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Presumably, Los Angeles will continue to have Herbert's backup Easton Stick start under center for the remainder of the season.

At 5-8, Herbert's injury dampens the Chargers' playoff hopes. Things were already trending in the direction of LA missing the postseason, but without Herbert, it's all but impossible now.

The Chargers are just 1-4 in their last five games, but Herbert was having a respectable year before the injury, completing 65% of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The biggest issue for this team is their defense, allowing the second-most total yards per game in the league.

Up next – the Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.