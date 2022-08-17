Derwin James signs record-breaking $76.5 million contract extension with Chargers

One of the best safeties in the NFL isn’t going anywhere. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers officially signed All-Pro Derwin James to a record-breaking four-year, $76.5 million contract extension, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Sources: #Chargers S Derwin James is signing a 4-year extension averaging $19.1M per year making him the highest paid Safety in NFL history. The deal includes a record-breaking $42M guaranteed. James makes a record $29M in year 1. Contract done by David Mulugheta of Athletes 1st — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2022

Derwin James and the Chargers have agreed on a massive 4-year $76.4M extension, which averages $19.133M a year and resets the safety market. This deal makes James the highest paid safety in NFL history, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2022

This is massive news for the Chargers. Derwin James had been holding in at training camp, participating only in walkthroughs. Back in April, it was reported that the two parties were “cautiously optimistic” about getting the deal done.

Then, in July, a report surfaced saying that many expected James to become the league’s highest-paid safety. That’s exactly what came to fruition on Wednesday. And more.

James’ $76.5 million contract extension with the Chargers will net him an average annual salary of $19.1 million, which not only makes him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, but also the highest paid at the position in the league’s entire history.

The Chargers will also pay the two-time Pro Bowler $42 million in guaranteed money, a record-breaking figure. James is due to be paid $29 million in year one of the deal.

Some may raise their eyebrows at paying Derwin James, who missed 11 games in 2019 and an entire season the following year due to injury, a gargantuan contract.

But it is in the Chargers’ best interest. When healthy and on the field, James is a difference-maker. In his rookie year, he tallied over 100 tackles, 3.5 sacks and intercepted three passes. Just last year, he netted another 100-plus tackles while playing exemplary pass coverage on the back end for Los Angeles.

Now, Derwin James will take the practice field at camp once again, this time, as the highest-paid safety in NFL history.