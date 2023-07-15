The Chicago Bears have designs on becoming one of the most improved teams in the NFL during the 2023 season, and much of that will depend on the play of quarterback Justin Fields. It is clear that Fields is an outstanding athlete who may be the best running quarterback in the league. If he can develop a rapport with wide receivers like D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool, he will have an excellent chance to succeed.

Nice to see Chase Claypool back healthy before training camp. He suffered a soft tissue injury during OTAs. pic.twitter.com/q0xGneepkE — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) July 15, 2023

The Bears were a last place team in the NFC North a year ago with a 3-14 record. They had the rights to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and they traded that pick to the Carolina Panthers for D.J. Moore and other considerations. Moore is penciled in as the Bears top wide receiver, and Claypool has a chance to be an excellent contributor at the position.

Claypool suffered a soft-tissue injury during the team's OTA, but he appears to have returned to health with the start of training camp just days away. Claypool posted a video that showed him running pass patterns at full speed — or close to it — and making a leaping, twisting catch. The video does not indicate who is throwing the ball to the receiver.

The Bears acquired Claypool in a 2022 trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played 7 games with Chicago last season and caught 14 passes for 140 yards and did not get into the end zone. The Bears are clearly expecting more production from Claypool this season.

The 25-year-old Chase Claypool is preparing for his 4th season in the NFL. His best year was his rookie season of 2020 when he caught 62 passes for 873 yards and 9 touchdowns with the Steelers.