Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles entered the offseason with a few glaring needs within his team. For one, the Bears were in desperate need of a true No. 1 wide receiver for Justin Fields.

Poles decided not to turn to both the 2023 NFL Draft and this year’s free agency period to address this dilemma. Instead, he opted to acquire D.J. Moore in the blockbuster pre-draft trade he completed with the Carolina Panthers in March.

Fields was quite ecstatic when he first heard that the Bears hauled in Moore.

“Excited, of course,” Fields said during a press conference at the Bears’ OTAs. “Woke up from a nap and saw that it happened. People were blowing up my phone like I just got traded.

“Everybody was excited.”

The Bears kicked off their OTAs schedule on Monday, and Fields has since spent much time building early chemistry with Moore.

Fields has already been left quite impressed with Chicago’s new No. 1 wideout.

“He knows how to use his body to get open,” Fields said. “That’s a big part in receivers. He knows how to tip a route, so he’s rarely ever going to be running 100 percent on all the routes.

“He has that second gear to go get the ball. I think that’s what makes him a great receiver, just his understanding of the coverages, seeing the defense well, and stuff like that. … His personality, it fits in well with everybody really from the first day he got here. He’s a hard worker, a great player. Just the way he acts around the guys, he just fits in really well with our team. I’m definitely excited about that.”

From Moore’s standpoint, he sees that there is still much that he needs to work on with the former Ohio State quarterback.

“Understanding the quarterback’s footwork on different plays and just being in the right spot when he comes back,” Moore said. “If I’m on the backside, just knowing that ‘hey, I’m the backside read.’ Or if I am on the front side, understanding his footwork for the front side, just honing in on that.”

Chicago will continue its OTAs schedule on May 30.