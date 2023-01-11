After returning from the World Cup where he starred for the USMNT, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic was starting to find minutes under Blues boss Graham Potter. Then just like that, he’s out again. The American limped off the in the first half of last Thursday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City and while he was suspected to just miss a couple of weeks, Pulisic is now facing months sidelined with a knee injury, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

While Chelsea has a plethora of options in the final third, this is brutal news for Pulisic. He really showed well in Qatar and was rewarded for it once he arrived back in England. The attacker had started all three of the side’s EPL fixtures since the break, starting to earn Potter’s trust.

It’s been an underwhelming campaign for Christian Pulisic though as he found playing time hard to come by when Thomas Tuchel was in charge, scoring once and assisting another in 16 league appearances, including just six starts. In the World Cup, the 24-year-old netted once and tallied a pair of assists, playing a key part in the USMNT’s promising tournament.

Pulisic was reportedly hoping to go on loan to get minutes this January, with Newcastle and Manchester United said to be interested. Thankfully Potter has started to give the youngster a chance to prove himself, but that’s been dampened after this latest update.

Raheem Sterling also suffered an injury over the weekend in a 3-0 FA Cup loss to City. While he’s not expected to be back anytime soon, the England international shouldn’t miss as much time as Pulisic. The addition of Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid should help the Blues in the final third for the time being.