Amidst AC Milan's quest for tactical balance, Christian Pulisic finds himself at the center of discussions regarding a potential positional change within Stefano Pioli's setup. The USMNT star's versatility and attacking prowess have shone through on the flanks, but suggestions have urged Milan to consider deploying him in a central playmaking role.
Throughout his debut season in Italy, Pulisic has made a significant impact with a personal-best goal tally of 13, primarily operating from wide areas. However, calls for AC Milan to provide more opportunities for other attacking talents like Samuel Chukwueze and maintain the presence of Rafael Leao in the team's setup have prompted discussions about Pulisic's role.
AC Milan legend Filippo Galli weighed in on the debate, suggesting a potential solution that accommodates the strengths of all players involved. Speaking to Milan TV ahead of a crucial Europa League clash against Roma, Galli proposed, “Chukwueze starting with Roma could be an idea, but this doesn't mean giving up either Leao or Pulisic and perhaps evaluating whether to move Ruben Loftus-Cheek back to midfield: therefore Pulisic as an attacking midfielder.”
Galli's insight highlights the tactical considerations facing Pioli as Milan seeks to overcome a 1-0 aggregate deficit against Roma. With the stakes high in a pivotal European encounter, Pulisic will be eager to play a prominent role at the Stadio Olimpico, having been restricted to a substitute appearance in AC Milan's thrilling 3-3 draw against Sassuolo in their previous outing.
As AC Milan navigates through a challenging season, Pulisic's potential positional change reflects its commitment to optimizing its attacking resources. With the USMNT star's adaptability and creativity, Milan aims to unlock new dimensions in their gameplay while maintaining a balance between established stars and emerging talents. The forthcoming matches will provide insight into Pulisic's role within the team and Milan's strategic evolution under Pioli's guidance.