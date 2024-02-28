Before Eric Bieniemy's move to the Washington Commanders last year, he was part of the Kansas City Chiefs' staff for almost a decade. This is probably why coach Andy Reid is very vocal about his support for the former NFL player turned coach. With Bieniemy's recent decision to return to UCLA as the Bruins' new offensive coordinator, Reid gave his former OC some flowers.
“Maybe he’ll be a head coach in college,” Reid said, per the Athletic's Nate Taylor. “I thought he should be a head coach here (in the NFL). Whatever he does, I’m a big believer in Eric.”
Bieniemy served as the Chiefs' running backs coach from 2013 – 2017. The following year, he was promoted as the team's offensive coordinator. Spearheading the offense, Bieniemy won two Super Bowls with Kansas City (Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII).
He decided to join Ron Rivera in 2023 as the Commanders' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. However, Washington had a very quiet season, going 4-13 overall and placing last in the NFC East.
As Bieniemy heads over to the West Coast, he goes back to a UCLA football program where he worked as the running backs coach during the early 2000s. In addition, the former NFL player also gained experience coaching the amateur ranks during his stint as OC with Colorado football in 2011 and 2012.
UCLA is currently experiencing a major rehaul with their recent hiring of DeShaun Foster as Chip Kelly's replacement. With Eric Bieniemy joining the fray, the Bruins look to bounce back after going 8-5 overall (4-5 in conference) with a seventh-place Pac-12 finish in 2023.