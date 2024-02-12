UCLA already loves Deshaun Foster.

Chip Kelly is now on his way to join the Ohio State football program to help reclaim their spot in the College Football Playoff. This leaves a huge void at the head coaching position for the UCLA football squad. There have been a lot of names linked to being the next mastermind behind the Bruins' success. Now, they have finally unveiled who it will be, Deshaun Foster.

The UCLA football program now rests in the hands of Deshaun Foster. An announcement had already been made by the Bruins. They look forward to a lot of success after departing with Chip Kelly. A lot of shouting and celebration happened when it was announced that he would take over in front of the team, via UCLA Football on X.

Moreover, Foster also could not contain his excitement he was chosen to be their head honcho, via Chris Vanini and Bruce Feldman.

“This is a dream come true. “I always envisioned being a Bruin ever since I was young. Now, being the head coach at my alma mater is such a surreal feeling. And, I’m grateful for this opportunity,” he declared.

Before leaving for Ohio State, Kelly ended his tenure with the UCLA football squad on a bitter note. They finished seventh in the Pac-12 conference with an eight-win and five-loss record. Foster now knows the values that will be their keys to winning games to hopefully set him apart from Kelly.

“The foundation of this program will be built on discipline, respect, and enthusiasm. These are phenomenal young men, and I’m excited to hit the ground running,” the new Bruins head coach concluded.

Will they notch wins come fall?